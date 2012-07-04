* Brazil may review earlier stance on price gaps
* "No surcharge rule" seen hurting the poor more
* Scrapping rule might hamper merchant acquirers
SAO PAULO, July 4 The Brazilian government may
encourage retailers to charge less for goods bought with cash,
reversing a longstanding position on price differentiation, in a
bid to protect low-income consumers, the online edition of
newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo said on Wednesday.
The differentiation of prices between cash and credit cards
has long been discussed but industry groups representing card
payment processors always opposed the idea, citing the potential
disincentive it could create for credit card use.
According to Estado, antitrust regulators are considering
revising their earlier stance on the issue.
A decline in local borrowing costs to single-digit levels
and the massive use of cards as an alternative, rather than a
substitute, for cash may make it easier for the government to
reconsider its position, Estado quoted Alexandre Lauri
Henriksen, a key advisor to antitrust body Cade, as saying.
"In the past decade, when we began discussing this, people
would mostly pay cash in hand and, if they didn't, they paid a
10 percent or 20 percent surcharge," Henriksen told lawmakers at
a congressional testimony. "But now, things are different,"
Estado quoted Henriksen as saying.
The so-called "no surcharge rule", or the lack of price
differentiation, disadvantages the poorest consumers that never
or seldom use cards, Estado said, citing Guilherme Campos, a
lower house lawmaker.
The Estado story underscores the resurgence of new
regulatory changes in the $400 billion payment processing
industry that executives say might hamper profits for so-called
merchant acquirers - companies that process and settle card
transactions.
For months, analysts have feared that the end of the "no
surcharge rule" could erode profit margins for Cielo
and Redecard, the nation's largest merchant
acquirers, by lowering incentives to use cards in favor of cash.
Calls to Brasilia-based Cade and the lower house's
development, trade and industry committee for confirmation of
Henriksen's comments were not immediately answered.
Late last year, the central bank said in an annual report on
the card payment processing sector that incumbent acquirers are
bearing the brunt of declining fees and the entry of new
competitors, and failed to press for regulatory changes in the
industry.
Although it mentioned the issue of price differentiation,
the central bank fell short of recommending ways of implementing
it.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by James
Dalgleish)