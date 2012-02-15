* Itau, Pactual win bond mandates outside Brazil
* Strategy seen paying off as expansion gains steam
* Underscores strength of local shops regionally
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Brazilian investment
banks, which in recent years gained muscle by snatching away
lucrative deals from their foreign rivals, are now showing their
might by clinching more mandates to handle corporate bond sales
across Latin America.
Itaú BBA, BTG Pactual and Bradesco BBI, all based in São
Paulo, are taking advantage of the busiest start of the year for
corporate bond offerings since 2007 to manage deals for
Argentine and Chilean issuers. As activity picks up, they expect
to land more mandates from Colombia and Peru.
Private and publicly controlled companies in Latin America
sold $24.2 billion in foreign currency-denominated bonds in the
year through Feb. 10, up from $14.28 billion in the same period
a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data.
More deals await Brazilian shops, which are besting their
foreign competitors in forging strong ties with customers,
funding deals and setting distribution networks rivaled only by
global banks. The retreat of traditional lenders in the United
States and Europe in the aftermath of the financial crisis of
2008 is also helping.
"Brazilian banks are now being taken much more seriously by
rivals," said Renato Ejnisman, head of debt capital markets for
Bradesco BBI, the securities unit of Banco Bradesco,
Brazil's second-biggest private sector lender.
Currently, Itaú BBA, the investment banking unit of Itaú
Unibanco Holding, is a joint bookrunner in a sale of
six-year debt for Argentina's Empresa Distribuidora de
Electricidad de Salta. Pricing for the deal is expected as early
as this week.
"We have two mandates for Chile," Nadine Cavosoglu, a senior
debt capital markets banker for Itaú BBA, said in a phone
interview from New York. "We will see more activity from March
on, once markets digest the recent supply."
Cavosoglu, a former UBS AG banker who joined the
Brazilian bank's New York desk in 2009, declined to elaborate on
the upcoming mandates.
BTG Pactual, the three-year-old banking powerhouse created
by banking wunderkind André Esteves, is helping the City of
Buenos Aires sell debt in its return to bond markets after a
two-year hiatus. Citigroup and Barclays Capital
are also involved in the transaction.
"Our strategy is to keep attracting business from companies
outside Brazil," said Alexander "Sandy" Severino, a veteran
banker who is responsible for foreign bond sales advisory at BTG
Pactual in New York.
Bradesco BBI last month was named a co-manager for a sale of
five-year bonds by the financing arm of Ford Motor Co -- a
move probably aimed at luring Latin American investors to the
securities.
COLOMBIA, CHILE
The increase in advisory roles outside Brazil coincides with
efforts by Brazilian banks to set up units in other Latin
American countries.
Last week, BTG Pactual agreed to buy Chilean rival Celfin
Capital for about $600 million, a step in its plans to win more
capital market advisory business in Chile, Colombia and Peru.
BTG Pactual and Esteves himself have become a symbol of
Brazil's growing economic might, competing neck-and-neck with
big global investment banks in a region with bustling capital
markets and booming demand for wealth management services.
Itaú BBA is scheduled to start investment-banking operations
in Colombia by mid-year as Brazil's most profitable bank taps a
growing market for deal advisory in Latin America's
third-largest economy.
Itaú BBA already has offices in Argentina, Peru and Chile.
Rivals such as state-controlled Banco do Brasil
are also on the lookout for banking assets in Colombia. Bradesco
BBI plans to open a unit in the once violence-torn Andean
nation, Sergio Clemente, senior vice president in charge of
investment banking and wholesale banking, told Reuters in
December.
Colombia is South America's second-most populous nation and,
like Brazil, has a diversified economy dependent on oil, coal,
agriculture and manufacturing.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by John Wallace)