SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazil Pharma, the
drugstore chain controlled by local investment banking giant BTG
Pactual, and shareholders raised 64.75 million reais ($31.4
million) in a follow-on share offering, as a recent ease in risk
aversion helped the company sell its stock at a slight discount.
Shareholders led by Alvaro José da Silveira and Diocesmar de
Faria sold a total 7 million common shares at 9.25 reais ($4.50)
apiece, according to a securities filing. The price was 2.6
percent below Brazil Pharma's closing price of 9.50 reais on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)