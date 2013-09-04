SAO PAULO, Sept 4 BR Partners Banco de
Investimento SA, the investment bank led by dealmaker Ricardo
Lacerda, sees the potential to win more mandates in advisory,
structured finance and equity deals, even with activity in
Brazil's capital markets at its slowest in almost a decade.
São Paulo-based BR Partners is focusing on tailor-made
advisory and so-called club deals with family offices and other
specialized investors, said Lacerda, former Brazil investment
banking head for Citigroup Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, in a Wednesday interview.
Investment banks in Brazil are grappling with a third year
of sub-par economic growth, rising borrowing costs and worries
over government interference in the economy. The value of merger
and acquisition deals in Brazil fell to an eight-year low in the
first six months of the year, and initial public offerings have
failed to gain traction - they are now at their lowest since
2006.
"When the outlook for the industry is a little grim, we all
suffer," Lacerda said. "But at the same time it offers us, as a
niche bank, enormous opportunities to serve and grow our pool of
clients."
While bigger shops often use their balance sheet to win
mandates, BR Partners counts on a long list of corporate clients
with which Lacerda and partners have done business for years.
The bank, which started operations in 2010, has a client
list of 400 companies it advises on M&A, structured finance or
preparations for an initial public offering, said Andrea
Pinheiro, a leading partner at the bank.
"We are betting on a pure broker-client business. We believe
that model is very attractive for clients who rely on
independent advisors to do business with," Lacerda added.
BR Partners ranked as the sixth-largest M&A advisor in
Brazil last year after working on 15 deals valued at $7.62
billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. The shop has held on
to its place among Brazil's top ten M&A shops in a year of
escalating competition between the investment-banking units of
Brazil's largest local banks and their foreign rivals.
Lacerda and Pinheiro believe that the investment banking
deal flow in Brazil will gradually gain momentum in coming
months, with infrastructure and consumer goods and services
sharing the spotlight. A window of opportunity for potential
IPOs could open by year-end and extend into early next year,
Pinheiro added.
Currently, BR Partners is advising three firms on plans to
list shares on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, Lacerda said,
declining to elaborate. After a torrid start of the year, IPOs
have lost traction since April, in tandem with deteriorating
investor confidence on Brazil.
The bank, which currently has a staff of about 100, also
opened a brokerage unit five months ago to help support
investment-banking deals and provide clients with "market
intelligence," said João Paulo Tucci, the head of the brokerage.