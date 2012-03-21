SAO PAULO, March 21 The initial public offering of Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual is likely to spur a wave of share offerings in the country's markets, the head of Brazil's sole financial exchange company said on Wednesday.

The BTG Pactual IPO, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks, will be key to encouraging more investment into the nation's equity markets, Edemir Pinto, chief executive officer of BM&FBovespa, told reporters at an event. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)