By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, April 24 Brazil's BB Seguridade
Participações SA could seal on Thursday the world's biggest
initial public offering in seven months at a time when
confidence in the South American giant has ebbed because of
concerns about high inflation and mounting government
interference in some sectors of the economy.
BB Seguridade, the pension, annuity and insurance unit of
state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, could raise up
to 12.2 billion reais ($6.1 billion) when it prices later in the
day, making it the world's largest IPO so far this year,
according to Thomson Reuters data. The deal would also be the
biggest in global equity markets since Japan Airlines Co Ltd's
$8.5 billion listing last September.
A successful pricing of BB Seguridade, which will take place
simultaneously with the IPO of the frequent flyer program
Smiles, would be a much-needed confidence boost to an IPO market
that just a few years ago was one of the world's hottest. Stung
by a string of deals that failed to deliver promised returns,
investors have for the past two years turned extra cautious on
Brazil, casting a dark cloud over a pipeline of some $10 billion
of potential IPOs this year.
"Markets have been attentive to the potential of Brazilian
IPOs," said David Menlow, president of IPOFinancial.com, a firm
specializing in analyzing IPO trends. "If (the country) gets
things back on track, activity may become favorable."
Companies might be taking advantage of increased liquidity
and demand for higher yielding assets like emerging market
stocks to raise funds for expansion, Menlow noted. Only three
Brazilian companies held IPOs in 2012, down from 11 each year in
2010 and 2011 and a record 64 in 2007, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
STRONG APRIL
April could be the strongest month for IPOs in Brazil since
October 2009, when 14 billion reais were raised in two
transactions.
Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA
hopes to raise up to 1.35 billion reais ($681
million) by listing Smiles. Gol plans to sell at least 30.6
million common shares at between 20.70 reais and 25.80 reais
each. An additional 13.5 million shares could be offered as part
of the transaction.
A source with direct knowledge of the BB Seguridade deal
told Reuters that shares of the insurance giant could be priced
between 16.50 reais and 17 reais a piece, near the ceiling of
the suggested price. Demand has almost doubled the amount of
shares on offer, said the source, who declined to speak on the
record because terms of the deal remain private.
Brazil's once-hyped IPO market is slowly rebounding yet not
as swiftly as some bankers hoped, as investors remain skittish
over the risk of overpriced deals, flagging economic growth and
the impact of heavy state interference in some areas of the
economy, such as the electricity and banking sectors.
Foreign investors, traditionally the largest buyers of
Brazilian IPOs because of their strong shareholding culture,
could snap up half the shares on offer of BB Seguridade, the
source added. Brazilian pension funds, which have stayed away
from IPO hopefuls with poor earnings visibility, an insufficient
track record, or vulnerability to a downturn, could participate
actively in the deal, the source added.
Both transactions are a boon for local investment banks,
which are vying for the largest, most lucrative deals in the
Brazilian equity market with foreign counterparts.
Banco do Brasil's investment-banking unit is handling the BB
Seguridade deal, with co-managers including Banco Bradesco SA
, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, JPMorgan Chase
& Co. Other investment banks working on the transaction
include BTG Pactual Group, the largest equity
underwriter in Brazil last year, and São Paulo-based Brasil
Plural Banco Multiplo.
Gol and Smiles hired the investment-banking unit of Credit
Suisse Group. Banco do Brasil, Itaú, Morgan Stanley &
Co, Deutsche Bank AG and Banco Santander SA
are acting as co-managers.