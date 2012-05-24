* Brazil lending market too focused on consumers
* Sources of funding are not a concern-official
* Comes as gov't presses for lower borrowing costs
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Pereira
SAO PAULO, May 24 Brazilian banks and market
participants have for too long funneled funding to
consumption-related activities, and a shift toward investment is
needed to foster sustainable economic growth, a senior
government finance ministry official said on Thursday.
Banks and investment funds are allocating credit and funding
to products like payroll-deductible loans that are fundamental
to boosting consumer demand but fail to entice investment in
fixed assets like roads and ports, said Dyogo Henrique de
Oliveira, a deputy executive secretary at the Finance Ministry.
Brazil does not have a dearth of access to funds for
investment, he said, noting that the problem is where those
funds go. His remarks come at a time when President Dilma
Rousseff is pressing banks to lower interest rates and broaden
their scope to help fund infrastructure and prop up an ailing
economy.
"Our system is in need of some important changes. The money
is there; the problem is that that money is making a very short
walk," Oliveira told participants at an investment banking
seminar in São Paulo.
More than 2.5 trillion reais ($1.22 trillion) of national
savings are parked mainly in government debt or equity
investments, with a rather narrow focus on long-term funding of
infrastructure projects, Oliveira said.
Rousseff's government is using state banks to drive
borrowing costs lower and spark competition in an industry that
has traditionally been Brazil's most profitable. She wants a
portion of banks' earnings to be redistributed in the form of
more access to long-term funding and lower rates for borrowers.
State development bank BNDES is Brazil's biggest source of
long-term corporate credit. Capital markets should be more
active, contributing to an increase in supply of funding for
investment project, Oliveira added.
Usually, investment in infrastructure is seen as riskier
than, for instance, consumer loans or equity investments on
consumer companies, because the former tends to be more illiquid
and the money stays there for many years.
Pedro Bastos, chief executive of HSBC Asset Management for
Latin America, said at the same event that Brazil needs more
flexible rules for long-term infrastructure investment in order
to stay competitive with other countries where legislation is
more accommodating. He cited the case of Colombia, where
legislation eases long-term risks for such types of investments,
which makes that market "interesting."
Oliveira said the Finance Ministry is considering additional
fine-tuning to investment fund rules on compulsory holdings of
long-term securities, so investors have an additional incentive
to buy securities linked to infrastructure projects. He declined
to elaborate.