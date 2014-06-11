SAO PAULO, June 11 Brazilian sugar and ethanol,
industrial and electricity companies are incurring extra
expenses when repaying loans, hampering efforts to reduce debt
as borrowing costs near the highest level in more than two
years.
When borrowers repay a loan before maturity, they pay a
surcharge equal to 2 percent or 3 percent of the value of the
debt, according to a survey by financial consulting firm Mark 2
Market. Borrowers' lack of knowledge of how banking contracts
work usually works against them, fanning debt-servicing costs,
the survey found.
With lending rates rapidly rising in the wake of the central
bank's effort to slow inflation, many companies in those sectors
are moving to cut debt. Firms are increasingly hiring
independent advisers known as boutiques that can help minimize
costs associated with refinancing and fight for better repayment
terms with lenders.
"Sometimes businessmen don't understand the real dimension
of the problem," said Eleazar de Carvalho Filho, a partner for
Virtus BR Partners, a São Paulo-based boutique that works on
mergers and debt renegotiation deals. "Our role is to help fix
things and say what other sides don't want to hear."
Wealthy Brazilian investors such as retail tycoon Abilio
Diniz as well as small- and mid-sized firms are increasingly
tapping boutiques to oversee some deals and help find potential
investment opportunities. Worried about potential conflicts of
interest with banks that act as both lenders and advisers, more
companies are turning to boutiques to help with cross-border
takeovers and debt restructurings.
According to Rodrigo Amato, a partner at the São Paulo-based
Mark 2 Market, independent advisers can also help sugar and
ethanol, power and industrial companies cut costs. "Making use
of knowledge, you can try to bring down surcharges or even annul
them," he said.
The effort comes as many companies try to weather the impact
of rising borrowing costs on their balance sheets, especially in
2014, when Brazil's economy is expected to underperform for a
fourth straight year.
Almost half the companies listed on the benchmark Bovespa
stock index reported cutting net debt, or total debt
minus cash, in the past three quarters, even after
inflation-adjusted revenue slipped and the exchange rate
weakened, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The benchmark Selic interest rate is currently at 11
percent, up from a record low of 7.25 percent in May last year.
Spreads, or the difference between what banks charge on a loan
and their cost of funding, are currently nearing the highest in
three years.
The Mark 2 Market survey polled 18 companies in those
sectors, with the value of average renegotiated loans estimated
at about 5 million reais ($2.3 million).
($1 = 2.22 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing
by Jeffrey Benkoe)