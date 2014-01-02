Jan 2 The following is a table with rankings for merger-and- acquisition activity in Brazil last year, as compiled by Thomson Reuters on Thursday. In 2013, companies announced $74.430 billion worth of deals in Brazil, up about 5.7 percent from $70.40 billion a year earlier, according to the Thomson Reuters quarterly report on M&A. In 2011, there were $80.59 billion in deals, and in 2010, there were $164.29 billion. In terms of the number of deals, 2013 was not that favorable for M&A bankers, the report showed. About 611 deals were announced last year, down from 823 in 2012. Numbers are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless specified. -- RANKING VALUE INCLUDING NET DEBT OF TARGET FINANCIAL ADVISER VALUE OF VALUE OF PRIOR DEALS DEALS YEAR'S (2013) (2012) RANKING 1 Grupo BTG Pactual SA $34.547 bln $15.879 4 bln 2 Morgan Stanley & Co $21.305 bln $6.353 bln 11 3 Credit Suisse Group AG $19.713 bln $26.282 1 bln 4 Bank of America $18.470 bln $14.428 7 Merrill Lynch bln 5 Barclays Plc $16.568 bln $3.812 bln 15 6 Banco Espirito Santo $15.718 bln n.a. n.a. SGPS SA 7 BNP Paribas SA $15.718 bln $5.057 bln 13 8 Itaú BBA $12.243 bln $18.785 2 bln 9 Bradesco BBI $11.207 bln $11.402 9 bln 10 Goldman Sachs Group $7.959 bln $14.335 8 Inc bln -- NUMBER OF DEALS FINANCIAL ADVISER NUMBER OF NUMBER OF PRIOR DEALS DEALS YEAR'S (2013) (2012) RANKING 1 Grupo BTG Pactual SA 51 73 1 2 Itaú BBA 46 69 2 3 Credit Suisse Group AG 29 43 3 4 Bradesco BBI 20 35 4 5 Rothschild 13 17 5 6 Morgan Stanley & Co 13 12 10 7 Goldman Sachs Group 12 12 10 Inc 8 Banco BR Partners 10 15 6 9 Banco Santander SA 9 15 6 10 Bank of America 9 13 8 Merrill Lynch