By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Sept 5 Brazilian asset management
firm Pátria Investimentos took over three equity funds from a
smaller rival on Wednesday, seeking to meet client demand for
more liquid assets, executives said in an interview.
São Paulo-based Patria will add MainStay's Long Short FIM,
Equity Hedge FIC FIM and Ações FIC FIA funds into its portfolio,
senior partner Olímpio Matarazzo Neto said in an interview late
on Tuesday. Asset managers serve clients including sovereign
wealth and pension funds, corporate treasurers and university
endowments.
By broadening the supply of financial products it offers,
Pátria wants to give its clientele, 50 percent of which is based
outside Brazil, all possible options to invest in Brazil at a
time when interest rates have fallen to a record low and the
economy is emerging from a year-long slowdown.
Currently Pátria oversees 10 billion reais in investor
money, more than 90 percent of it in less liquid instruments
such as private equity investment vehicles and infrastructure
funds.
"What we want to do is to create a complete platform of
products so our clients needn't look out for anything else,"
Matarazzo Neto said. "This move makes all possible sense because
our illiquid funds operations is gaining a leg on liquid funds
thanks to MainStay."
MainStay's three funds currently have about 80 million reais
($39 million) in equities. Flávio Menezes, MainStay's founder,
and four of his employees will join Pátria as part of the deal.
After merging MainStay's funds, Pátria will have 170 million
reais worth of equity investments under management. The firm
manages a total 750 million reais in bonds, stocks and other
so-called liquid assets.
Brazilian asset managers are merging with or acquiring
rivals as a government crusade to bring down borrowing costs in
Latin America's largest economy is hampering returns. A decline
in interest rates, which has extended for more than a year, is
forcing funds to build a more diverse base of financial
instruments to help lure new clients.
In September of 2010, U.S. private equity firm Blackstone
Group paid about $200 million for a 40 percent stake in
Pátria Investimentos, aiming to expand in the world's No. 2
emerging market economy.