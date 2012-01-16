THE HAGUE Jan 16 A new tribunal for the
resolution of disputes involving complex financial instruments
opened in The Hague on Monday, a bid by the Netherlands to win
more business in the financial and legal services sectors.
The Panel of Recognised International Market Experts in
Finance - or PRIME Finance - is intended to settle disputes in
the global financial markets, such as those arising from the
collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 and the subsequent financial
crisis.
Lord Woolf, the former Lord Chief Justice of England and
Wales, and Nout Wellink, who was president of the Dutch central
bank at the time of the financial crisis, are on the new
tribunal's advisory board.
The panel's experts cover areas such as market practice,
arbitration and mediation, and have worked at financial
institutions, leading law firms, regulatory agencies and
universities, specialising in derivatives, structured products,
and collateralised debt obligations.
The Hague has a reputation as a centre for international
justice, particularly in instances where crimes against humanity
cannot be tried in their home countries. The city is already
home to several world courts including the International Court
of Justice, the International Criminal Court, and other war
crimes tribunals,
But the Netherlands' position as an international financial
centre was dealt a severe blow in the 2008 financial crisis,
when the state had to stump up nearly 40 billion euros to rescue
several financial institutions.
Leading bank ABN AMRO had to be nationalised while ING Groep
is still in the process of repaying state funds.
The global crisis prompted some experts to call for a
specialist tribunal to handle disputes arising from financial
transactions involving more than one jurisdiction.
"The PRIME Finance project emerged against the backdrop of
financial market crisis and legal uncertainty," said Jeffrey
Golden, a visiting professor at the London School of Economics
and Political Science, who is on the panel's management board.
"The amounts at stake are staggering, the legal and
contractual issues are complicated, and the volume of complex
product cases is increasing," he said in a statement.
Golden said that national courts and ad hoc arbitration have
not yet been able to build a unified, authoritative body of law.
"Decisions are unpredictable, too decentralized, often taken
too slowly, and not always enforceable in the parties' home
jurisdictions."
However, some legal experts consider it unlikely that
investment banks and financial institutions in the United States
and United Kingdom will want to try out a new tribunal, rather
than use existing courts in New York or London with which they
are already familiar.
