financial institutions hedge risk, global standard-setting
bodies have launched a standard contract template for Islamic
profit rate swaps (PRS).
By exchanging one cash flow for another, PRS function in a
similar way to the interest rate swaps (IRS) widely used in
conventional financial markets. But they do not use interest
rates, which are banned under Islamic principles.
The template was put together by the Bahrain-based
International Islamic Financial Market (IIFM) and the
International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA).
"Due to the inter-linkages with the global financial system,
the balance sheet of IFIs (Islamic financial institutions) are
exposed to fluctuation in foreign currency rates and also cash
flow mismatches due to fixed and floating reference rates," IIFM
chairman Khalid Hamad said in a statement. The PRS template aims
to help the institutions manage this exposure.
PRS are structured as a portfolio of murabaha contracts, in
which a long-term leg is paired with a series of short-term
murabaha deals that are bound together with a promise, or wa'd,
to maintain the series. Murabaha is a common cost-plus-profit
arrangement in Islamic finance.
Trade in PRS is over-the-counter and its expansion has been
slowed by the lack of a standard reference structure, bankers
say. The first PRS was developed by Malaysia's CIMB in 2007.
Ijlal Ahmed Alvi, chief executive of IIFM, told Reuters on
Wednesday that one challenge in creating the template was
defining a mechanism to close out transactions in cases of early
termination. He predicted it could take one or two years before
the PRS market became active.
Alvi said the IIFM was working on several other standard
contracts, including one for cross-currency swaps and an
interbank wakalah (agency) agreement.
Simon Eedle, global head of Islamic banking at Credit
Agricole, said the industry might adopt the PRS template faster
than it had accepted previous IIFM contracts, which include
documentation for basic interbank transactions. This is because
of experience gained by banks, lawyers and Islamic scholars in
handling the previous templates, he said.
The IIFM moved relatively quickly in producing the PRS
agreement, he said, "considering it took 12 years for ISDA to
develop their first interest rate swap".
