KARACHI Jan 23 Pakistani stocks closed on a more than two-month high on Monday, with volume at a one-year high, after the country's finance minister agreed amendments to capital gains tax (CGT) over the weekend.

The measures agreed by Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh include investors not having to divulge sources of income until June 2013, keeping the current CGT rate flat until 2014 and abolishing withholding tax on sale.

"Investors believe that new funds will come to the market after government assurance that no source of funds will be required," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities Ltd.

"Retail participation was high as investors now feel comfortable to trade in stocks after the measures announced on Saturday."

The KSE's benchmark 100-share index closed up 2.23 percent, or 262.98 points, at 12,037.66, its highest close since Nov. 11 last year.

Volume rose to 230.14 million shares, compared with 178.42 million shares traded on Friday.

In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 90.21/26 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 90.18/23, due to an increase in import payments.

The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in intra-day trade this month.

Analysts say concerns about the country's economic health, especially a weakening current account, are adding to pressures on the rupee.

The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154 billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

The deficit is likely to widen further in the coming months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.

In the money market, overnight rates ended lower at between 9.75 percent and 10.50 percent, compared with Friday's close of between 11 percent and 11.15 percent, amid increased liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Serena Chaudhry and Will Waterman)