DOHA, March 15 International regulators who have
overseen a major shake-up of banking sector rules since the
global financial crisis can now focus more on fine-tuning them,
the group's secretary-general said on Sunday.
Tighter regulation has been cheered on by lawmakers and
backed by financiers since the banking excesses of the 2000s
pushed the global economy into its worst recession since the
Great Depression of the 1930s.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has helped set
down the new rules, aimed at strengthening the capital reserves
of banks to make them better prepared for crises and reducing
the amount of risk that banks are allowed to take on.
But the focus of the committee is now evolving, its
secretary-general William Coen told a financial conference in
Doha.
"The new framework, we think, is in place," he said, adding
there were still bits of work needed to finalise rules on
leverage ratios and implementing a stricter "floor" on the
capital which banks must hold.
"We're now at the state where we can take a step back and
look to see how those matrixes fit together. Are they really
meshed as we had expected or are there areas of conflict where
they don't interact."
Coen said the discussions needed to be data-driven where
possible, showing quantitative evidence of the impact of
regulation as well as using feedback from banks and trade
bodies.
Such a focus represents a significant change of pace to the
last few years, with Coen admitting that both banks and
regulators were experiencing a certain amount of regulation
fatigue.
Much of the effectiveness of global regulation is more down
to the people operating in the sector, as opposed to the rules
prescribed, Coen said, adding the Basel Committee would publish
a paper later this year on corporate governance.
The culture of banking has been often criticised by
lawmakers, most recently over allegations that HSBC's
private bank in Switzerland helped customers dodge tax.
"What we're trying to do is not only to raise the bar but to
talk about the specific responsibilities of the board and their
relationship with senior management," Coen said, adding the
paper would also focus on the role of banks' risk officers and
supervisors in the industry.
