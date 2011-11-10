Nov 10, After 13 years together, Maggy Porter
and Arlene Bronfman began to talk last June about marriage when
New York State passed its Marriage Equality Act.
Until, that is, the New York-based couple visited their
accountant.
"What was supposed to be this way of expressing our love
was going to seriously confuse our taxes, investments, estate
planning, really all our finances," says Porter, a registered
nurse. "Our CPA is great, but even he seems pretty bewildered.
We weren't sure how to proceed."
In the end, romance won out over finances, and Porter and
Bronfman plan to marry in March despite the financial
complications and expected tax hassles.
While marriage can save heterosexual couples a bundle, it
could cost same-sex couples thousands of dollars in extra taxes
and professional advice because the federal government still
doesn't recognize the marriages.
Married same-sex couples must file separate federal tax
returns but can file joint state returns in Massachusetts, New
Hampshire, Iowa, Vermont, New York, Connecticut and the
District of Columbia, where the marriages are legal, as well as
in California, Illinois, New Jersey and Oregon, which recognize
civil unions.
"Filing taxes for same-sex spouses is much more
complicated, more expensive and time-consuming, and there is
very little guidance from the IRS or elsewhere," says Pan
Haskins, a certified public accountant in San Francisco. "This
is still the Wild West of financial planning."
THE COST: UP TO $10,000
Haskins estimates same-sex couples could pay up to $10,000
extra in fees to file their taxes, but even the lowest wage
earners with simple returns could pay an additional $1,000,
most often for the extra time it takes their accountants to
sort out the filings.
After that, the major consideration is whether or not you
file in a common law versus a community property state, which
legally determines how marital assets are divided. In common
law states, same-sex spouses have the option of filing jointly
or as single on their state return -- those are the same the
options for heterosexual married couples.
Three of the nine states that have community property
statues- California, Washington and Nevada- have legalized
civil unions. Since 2010 domestic partners have been required
to take into account each other's income in filing taxes.
"There are two separate federal returns filed as single,
but if I have wages and my partner has wages, the total of our
wages is split and that is our income listed on the federal
return," says Los Angeles-based tax attorney Wendy Hartmann.
"We also then split federal withholding, deductions,
mortgage and bank interest."
Particularly where one partner earns a significantly higher
income than the other, this split can yield savings -- Haskins
suggests up to $20,000 for a stay-at-home mom, for example. For
other couples, however, it can push the spouses' income more
quickly toward qualifying for the alternative minimum tax
(AMT). "So where you might have had one person before paying
AMT," Hartmann explains, "now there are two returns that
qualify."
The IRS last year issued Publication 555 [LINK to
www.irs.gov/newsroom/article/0,,id=245869,00.html],
guidance for same-sex spouses filing in community-property
states.
The document cleared up one widespread question: in
situations where splitting incomes would leave one partner
(normally the spouse with a lower wage) with a substantially
higher tax burden, the higher wage earner can cover the
difference without a gift tax penalty.
STATE POLICY DIFFERS
That is not necessarily the case in common law states,
including New York, where one frequent pitfall is incurring a
federal gift tax on transferred funds that exceed the annual
limit of $13,000.
J.T. Hatfield Smith, a certified financial planner in
Rockville, Maryland, suggests many same-sex spouses are usually
better off filing as single rather than jointly. The biggest
hurdle, he adds, "Most people don't know what they don't know."
Hiring an accountant or a certified financial planner,
therefore, is usually a smart move.
For do-it-yourselfers, TurboTax and H&R Block, makers of
two leading tax preparation software programs, have updated
their offerings to help same-sex couples navigate filing two
federal returns and the specific tax needs for their individual
state.
New York State, for its part, advises couples do two federal
returns - an official one and another a dummy return as if the
pair were filing jointly. "Not to submit but to use it as a
worksheet so that you are bringing the correct income
information onto a joint state return," says Ed Walsh,
spokesperson for the state Department of Taxation and Finance.
Some same-sex spouses, however, are fed up enough to submit
that joint federal return. Joining a nationwide campaign called
Refuse to Lie!, Kate Kendall and her wife earlier this year
decided to sign their federal tax return as married.
"Why? Well, because we are married," Kendall, executive
director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, wrote in a
April 18 blog post.
[LINK:here "After two years of still filing our returns as
"single," thus pretending that our marriage had never happened,
I was done lying."
Couples who file federal returns jointly risk financial
penalties and potential audit. Haskins reports, in her
experience, the IRS has so far not challenged same-sex married
returns. (IRS forms don't ask for gender identification.) She
and colleagues have developed a disclosure form for their
clients considering this move contrary to federal law. "With
caution," Haskins stresses, "we are letting clients know that
it could save them money."
Even without such complications, Hartmann calls the last
two tax seasons in California "an absolute nightmare" though
she sees the IRS requirements for same-sex couples as an
important step in such relationships being recognized on the
federal level. For East Coast taxpayers, she adds: "I'd tell
them it does get better."
--Consider holding assets jointly. Income or expenses from
joint assets can be allocated all or in part to either owner's
return.
--Income (e.g. interest, dividends, capital gains) may be
shifted to the partner with the lower income, while deductions
(e.g. mortgage interest, real estate taxes, capital losses) may
be claimed by the partner in the higher income tax bracket.
This could led to tax savings for both partners.
--Don't fall prey to the federal gift tax. Partners in
common-law
states currently can't give one another more than $13,000 per
year without risking this 35 percent levy.
--Pay attention to taxes on health insurance. Unlike in
heterosexual marriages, employer-based health coverage for
same-sex spouses is not tax-exempt, and employers must report
it as income to the IRS.
(Editing by Jilian Mincer and Richard Satran)