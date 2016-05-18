(For other news from Reuters Financial Regulation Summit, click here)

By Swati Pandey and Michelle Price

SYDNEY May 18 Australia's financial technology hub is in talks with the country's securities regulator to allow companies to get started without a formal license, the CEO of the hub said on Wednesday.

If approved, the new regulatory pilot would create a controlled environment, or "sandbox", to allow start-ups to launch in the market with restricted authorisation before being granted a full license, Alex Scandurra, CEO of Sydney fintech hub Stone & Chalk told the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit.

"We are exploring the opportunity to create a sandbox that allows start-ups to validate, rapidly prototype and engage with various customer groups prior to having to engage in a formal licensing process," Scandurra told the summit, held at the Reuters office in Sydney.

The Australian Securities & Investments Commission is expected to release a discussion paper on the regulatory sandbox proposal as early as next month.

Many fintech business models do not easily fit into the existing license-based financial regulatory framework operated in many countries, making it tough for start-ups to become established and sparking calls for regulators to provide more clarity on the rules for fintech services.

The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) last year said it would launch a regulatory "sandbox" for fintech firms to create a safe space in which authorized firms can experiment to validate their business models.

Under that programme, which opened to applicants last week, fintech firms which meet certain FCA criteria will be granted "restricted authorization" by the FCA to test their ideas without fear of prosecution if they break the FCA's rules.

Australia wants to develop Sydney as a fintech hub similar to Silicon Valley and has announced tax breaks for early-stage investments as well as a visa scheme for entrepreneurs to attract talent.

