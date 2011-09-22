* Shares fall sharply as earnings impact becomes clear
* Barclays says Goldman may post Q3 loss
* Analysts see prolonged hit on rate-sensitive financials
By Ben Berkowitz
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Shares in Citigroup (C.N),
Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and other big banks fell to their lowest
levels in more than two-and-a-half years over growing concerns
about their profitability in a deteriorating global economy.
Wednesday's bleak economic outlook from the Federal
Reserve, combined with its plan to lower long-term interest
rates, raised fears that banks and brokerages are at risk for a
prolonged period of depressed earnings.
The Fed's aim with Operation Twist is to make credit
cheaper for consumers, thereby stimulating borrowing and the
economy. The problem is that banks and brokerage firms
generally borrow short-term and lend long-term, meaning that if
Twist works they are squeezed.
"Nearly every line is being marked down from our
prior forecasts, which were not particularly optimistic to
begin with," Barclays banking analyst Roger Freeman said in a
note on Thursday.
In afternoon trading, Goldman Sachs (GS.N) shares fell 5.5
percent to $92.48, their lowest level in two-and-a-half years.
On Wednesday the stock closed below $100 for the first time
since March 2009.
Morgan Stanley shares were down 6.3 percent to $12.95, at
one point touching their lowest level since December 2008.
Since its mid-February peak, the stock has lost 59 percent of
its value.
Goldman has fared a little bit better, but not much. The
stock is down 13 percent in the last five sessions and down 44
percent from its mid-January peak.
Banks have been hammered in recent weeks by deepening fears
about slowing markets. Barclays analysts said on Thursday they
expect Goldman to report a third-quarter loss, the second in
its history.
Broader markets sank as well, with the Dow down 373 points
at mid-afternoon. Shares in Citi fell 7.1 percent to a March
2009 low, and J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM.N) dropped 4.7 percent to
an April 2009 low. Bank of America (BAC.N) fell 5 percent and
Wells Fargo (WFC.N) dropped 2.7 percent.
IN THE LINE OF FIRE
Brokers may fare little better, analysts said. Many brokers
are having to waive fees on mutual funds, given their limited
returns, while others are also getting hurt by a squeeze on
margin lending.
"Generally speaking, earnings growth for (brokers) is at
risk to a prolonged, low-rate environment," Bernstein Research
analyst Brad Hintz said on Thursday.
Hintz singled out three names at risk -- Charles Schwab
(SCHW.N), TD Ameritrade (AMTD.O) and LPL (LPLA.O) -- and cut
2012 earnings estimates for all three by at least 10 percent.
Schwab shares fell 2 percent in afternoon trading, while TD
Ameritrade fell 1.1 percent and LPL dipped 0.8 percent.
Banks and brokers are not the only ones that are going to
suffer the effects of Twist. Insurance companies and pension
funds are also in the line of fire.
Life insurers rely on strong rates of return to meet their
long-term obligations, both to insurance customers and to
retirees who rely on annuities for income. Some actuaries say
insurers may have to rethink their business models if rates
stay low for years. [ID:nS1E78F1A4]
The nation's largest pension funds, already being battered
by equity market weakness, will also be hurt by persistently
low bond yields. The 100 largest pension plans already face an
asset shortfall relative to obligations, which could get much
worse in the next two years. [ID:nS1E78K1ZB]
One brighter spot -- or at least a less-dark spot -- may be
retail banks such as Bank of America and Wells Fargo, among
others. Though they have lamented the low-interest-rate
environment like everyone else, analysts say their profile puts
them at somewhat less risk.
"Where banks live is the 2-to-5-year period. The margin
isn't driven primarily by the long end of the curve," said
Jefferson Harralson, bank analyst with Keefe, Bruyette &
Woods.
But even so, Harralson said, "the overall rate environment
is a really tough one right now, and if you layer Operation
Twist on top of that, it becomes tough to make decent
spreads."
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz in New York; Additional reporting
by Joe Rauch in Charlotte; Editing by John Wallace and Tim
Dobbyn)