Oct 4 Financement-Quebec on Thursday sold C$500 million ($510 million) of debt in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.45 percent notes, due Dec. 1, 2019, were priced at 100.083 to yield 2.437 percent or 97 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The total issue amount outstanding is now C$1 billion ($1.02 billion).

The investment dealer arm of National bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.