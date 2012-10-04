FOREX-Dollar drifts as impact from Fed minutes and Mnuchin fade, Aussie slips
* Aussie slips after weaker-than-expected local Q4 capex data (Updates throughout)
Oct 4 Financement-Quebec on Thursday sold C$500 million ($510 million) of debt in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 2.45 percent notes, due Dec. 1, 2019, were priced at 100.083 to yield 2.437 percent or 97 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The total issue amount outstanding is now C$1 billion ($1.02 billion).
The investment dealer arm of National bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.
* Aussie slips after weaker-than-expected local Q4 capex data (Updates throughout)
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday morning as financial stocks weakened after U.S. yields fell on the cautious tone struck in minutes of the latest Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.