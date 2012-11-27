Supplement seller GNC perks up after interim CEO buys shares
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 23 Shares of GNC jumped from record low levels on Thursday after its interim chief executive invested $5 million in the vitamin and supplement retailer.
Nov 27 Financement-Quebec on Tuesday sold C$500 million ($505 million) of debt in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 2.45 percent notes, due Dec. 1, 2019, were priced at 99.751 to yield 2.489 percent or 98 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The total issue amount outstanding is now C$1.5 billion ($1.52 billion).
The investment dealer arm of National bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 23 Shares of GNC jumped from record low levels on Thursday after its interim chief executive invested $5 million in the vitamin and supplement retailer.
* Dow up 0.31 pct, S&P up 0.09 pct, Nasdaq down 0.42 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Zion Oil And Gas Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $102.4 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mca50r Further company coverage: