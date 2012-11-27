Nov 27 Financement-Quebec on Tuesday sold C$500 million ($505 million) of debt in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.45 percent notes, due Dec. 1, 2019, were priced at 99.751 to yield 2.489 percent or 98 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The total issue amount outstanding is now C$1.5 billion ($1.52 billion).

The investment dealer arm of National bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.