Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Sept 30 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for potential Freddie Mac FMCC.OB reference, Fannie Mae FNMA.OB benchmark notes for 2011.
Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance.
FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the announcement dates.
In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. See bill sale calendar at [ID:nN07164318]. *Issue has been priced AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT OCTOBER: Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Oct 4/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA Oct 17/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Oct 27/NA NA NOVEMBER: Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA Nov 14/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Nov 17/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA Nov 28/NA NA DECEMBER: Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA Dec 1/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Dec 14/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Dec 22/NA NA NA = Announcement or settlement dates are unavailable.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.