Trump criticizes Nordstrom after store reportedly curbs deal with Ivanka Trump
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Nordstrom Inc for what he said was its unfair treatment of his daughter Ivanka.
Oct 3 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for potential Freddie Mac FMCC.OB reference, Fannie Mae FNMA.OB benchmark notes for 2011.
Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance.
FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the announcement dates.
In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. See bill sale calendar at [ID:nN07164318]. *Issue has been priced AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT OCTOBER: Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Oct 4/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA Oct 17/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Oct 27/NA NA NOVEMBER: Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA Nov 14/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Nov 17/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA Nov 28/NA NA DECEMBER: Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA Dec 1/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Dec 14/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Dec 22/NA NA NA = Announcement or settlement dates are unavailable.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Nordstrom Inc for what he said was its unfair treatment of his daughter Ivanka.
* will take part through U.S. unit DRS in U.S. tender for military trainer aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Feb 8 Brazil opened a formal complaint against Canada at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday, accusing the country of distorting the global aerospace industry with subsidies for planemaker Bombardier Inc .