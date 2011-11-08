Nov 9 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for
potential Freddie Mac FMCC.OB reference, Fannie Mae FNMA.OB
benchmark notes for 2011.
Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional
note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it
will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any
scheduled monthly issuance.
FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will
provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the announcement
dates.
In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. See
bill
sale calendar at [ID:nN07164318].
*Issue has been priced
AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT
NOVEMBER:
Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA Nov 14/NA NA
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Nov 17/NA NA
Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA Nov 28/NA NA
DECEMBER:
Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA Dec 1/NA NA
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Dec 14/NA NA
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Dec 22/NA NA
NA = Announcement or settlement dates are unavailable.