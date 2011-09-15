BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser CEO comments on Mead Johnson deal
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says sees 3 percent like for like revenue growth in 2017
Sept 15 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill sales from Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB for 2011.
Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week.
Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or on the scheduled announcement date.
*=Bills have been priced
NA=Not Available.
Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days AGENCY TYPE OF BILLS ANNOUNCEMENT PRICING SETTLEMENT SEPTEMBER ISSUES: *Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Sept 12 Sept 14 Sept 14-15 Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 16 Sept 19 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Sept 19 Sept 21 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 23 Sept 26 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Sept 26 Sept 28 NA OCTOBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 30 Oct 3 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 3 Oct 5 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 7 Oct 11 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 7 Oct 12 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 14 Oct 17 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 17 Oct 19 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 21 Oct 24 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 24 Oct 26 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 28 Oct 31 NA NOVEMBER ISSUES: Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 31 Nov 2 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 4 Nov 7 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 7 Nov 9 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 10 Nov 14 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 14 Nov 16 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 18 Nov 21 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 21 Nov 23 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 23 Nov 28 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 28 Nov 30 NA DECEMBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 2 Dec 5 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 5 Dec 7 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 9 Dec 12 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 12 Dec 14 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 16 Dec 19 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 19 Dec 21 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 23 Dec 27 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 23 Dec 28 NA
Feb 10 London property and investment company Great Portland Estates said it had sold the freehold of Rathbone Square to an entity owned by German real estate investment trust WestInvest Gesellschaft and property assets manager Deka Immobilien Investment for a headline price of 435 million pounds ($543 million).
Feb 10 Shell and partners will be able to expand the plant processing gas from the giant Ormen Lange field off Norway, the Norwegian oil directorate said on Friday.