Oct 18 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill
sales from Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB for 2011.
Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In
addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week.
Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly
basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue
a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or
on the scheduled announcement date.
*=Bills have been priced
NA=Not Available.
Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days
AGENCY TYPE OF BILLS ANNOUNCEMENT PRICING SETTLEMENT
OCTOBER ISSUES:
*Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 14 Oct 17 Oct 18
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 17 Oct 19 Oct 19-20
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 21 Oct 24 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 24 Oct 26 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 28 Oct 31 NA
NOVEMBER ISSUES:
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 31 Nov 2 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 4 Nov 7 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 7 Nov 9 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 10 Nov 14 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 14 Nov 16 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 18 Nov 21 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 21 Nov 23 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 23 Nov 28 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 28 Nov 30 NA
DECEMBER ISSUES:
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 2 Dec 5 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 5 Dec 7 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 9 Dec 12 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 12 Dec 14 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 16 Dec 19 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 19 Dec 21 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 23 Dec 27 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 23 Dec 28 NA