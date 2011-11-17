SEOUL Nov 17 Financial regulators from
across Asia including top central bank officials will gather in
Seoul next Monday to launch the region's consultative group for
the Financial Stability Board, South Korea's central bank said
on Thursday.
The chiefs of the Bank of Korea and the Malaysian central
bank will serve as the inaugural co-chairmen of the consultative
group, the first of six such regional bodies to be established
under an agreement reached in July, it said.
Central bank chiefs from New Zealand, Thailand and Pakistan
will also attend the inaugural meeting as well as senior
officials from the other 11 member countries in the region, it
said in a statement.
