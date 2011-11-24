PRAGUE Nov 24 The Czech Republic's
central bank will analyse Austria's planned guidelines for
Austrian bank lending in emerging Europe and was not consulted
on the measures beforehand, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl was
quoted on Thursday as saying.
Austrian regulators this week proposed rules linking bank
lending to the amount of refinancing lenders can arrange for
themselves locally in central, eastern and southeastern Europe.
"In view of the fact that these measures was not consulted
or discussed with us beforehand, the Czech central bank is
analysing at this time their contents, intent and legal and
material relevance, and will clear them up with the Austrian
oversight body," Hampl was quoted as saying in Hospodarske
Noviny business daily.
The new Austrian rules will link lending growth at banking
units to growth in local refinancing, primarily via local
deposits and also via local issuance activity and supranational
funding from agencies like the EBRD or European Investment Bank.
Particularly exposed subsidiaries must ensure the ratio of
new loans to local refinancing does not exceed 110 percent.
The proposed rules affect UniCredit unit Bank
Austria, Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen Bank
International -- all of which have units in the Czech
Republic, including Erste's Ceska Sporitelna, the country's
largest bank by assets.
The Czech banking sector has surplus liquidity and high
capital ratios, and banks have felt relatively small ripples
from the financial crisis thanks to the liquidity buffer coming
from low loan-to-deposit ratios.
Fitch Ratings on Wednesday played down prospects that the
planned guidelines could help spark a credit crunch in the
region.
