VIENNA Dec 21 Big Austrian banks' viability ratings, a measure of their standalone financial strength, could come under pressure in 2012 amid "sizeable" capital shortfalls and a worsening business environment, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.

"Pressure could arise notably if plans to improve capitalisation in the run-up to the end-H1 2012 European Banking Authority deadline (for reaching capital targets) were to be delayed or if knock-on effects from the banks' deleveraging or the euro zone financial crisis on the banks' main markets, Austria and central and eastern Europe, were to be more severe than currently anticipated by Fitch," it said in a statement.

Issuer default ratings for Erste Group Bank AG, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI), UniCredit Bank Austria AG and the Volksbanken group still hinge on state support from AAA-rated Austria, it noted.

Progress towards a bank resolution regime for Austrian banks would lead to a reassessment of sovereign support, but Fitch said implementing any new legislation would take a long time so that a withdrawal of sovereign support would be gradual.

But downside risks for viability ratings were rising given shortfalls in hitting European Banking Authority (EBA) capital goals by mid-2012 and a deteriorating operating environment in Austria and many emerging Europe markets.

"While both Erste and RBI have presented plans to remedy their capital shortfalls... RBI will in Fitch's view be challenged to close the capital gap with internal measures" such as optimising capital and reducing risk-weighted assets.

Erste needs 743 million euros and the Raiffeisen group 2.13 billion euros ($2.79 billion) to hit the EBA goal of a 9 percent core tier 1 ratio by mid-2012.

Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG (OeVAG), which needs an extra 1.05 billion euros to hit the EBA goal, has already started restructuring, Fitch noted.

"But it is, in Fitch's view, exceedingly likely that in order to meet the EBA target... OeVAG will require additional capital, either from within the Volksbanken sector or the Austrian government," it said.

Fitch said accelerated deleveraging in an attempt to meet the EBA targets could potentially damage the banks' earnings base, notably in central and eastern Europe, and "worsen the already fragile banking environment in many CEE countries, ultimately leading to worsening asset quality".

While Austrian banks will grow only cautiously in CEE in 2012 they remain committed to the region as a whole with the exception of Volksbanken, which is in the process of selling its eastern Europe arm to Russia's Sberbank, Fitch said. ($1=0.7628 euros)