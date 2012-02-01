UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
VIENNA Feb 1 Erste Group Bank expects the hit from Hungary's move to let borrowers repay foreign-currency loans at below-market exchange rates to be in line with the provisions for this it built last year, the Austrian lender said.
"From today's perspective we will be in that range," a spokesman said on Wednesday, referring to the 200 million euros ($261.8 million) it earmarked in October to cover losses on Budapest's controversial measure.
At the time emerging Europe's second-biggest lender had assumed a fifth of eligible loans would be converted in the scheme and its exchange rate loss would be 25 percent.
The chief executive of rival Raiffeisen Bank International told a newspaper last month he expected a hit of up to 60 million euros, half its previous estimate.
RBI had assumed 30 percent of such loans would be exchanged into local-currency loans.
Hungary's government reached a deal with banks in December that eases the burden on holders of foreign currency loans worth around 5 trillion forints ($22.22 billion).
Borrowers had until the end of January to pay off the foreign exchange loans or explain to lenders how they would do.
Erste and Raiffeisen had to inject money into their Hungarian units last year to help absorb losses, but both have said they intend to stay in the country.
The finance chief at UniCredit's Bank Austria unit said in October he expected less of a hit than the others had so that the impact would be "visible but very much under control".
Bank Austria had no immediate comment on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7639 euros)
($1 = 225.0296 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
