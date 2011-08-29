VIENNA Aug 29 The International Monetary Fund and European countries are following the same strategy for dealing with the region's sovereign debt problems and shoring up its banks, Austria's finance ministry said.

IMF head Christine Lagarde urged global policymakers at the weekend to pursue urgent action, including forcing European banks to bulk up their capital -- through private or, if needed, public funding -- to prevent a renewed world recession,

Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI, Austria's fourth-biggest lender, was one of eight European banks to fail this summer's health checks on European banks but is in the process of divesting non-core assets to get its balance sheet into proper shape.

Austrian Finance ministry spokesman Harald Waiglein played down any suggestion that Lagarde's appeal went much beyond what countries were already doing or reflected frictions that could endanger IMF participation in a second bailout for Greece.

"We don't see any tensions between Europe and the IMF. The IMF has proved a very important and valuable partner in working out support programmes for euro zone members in trouble," he said.

He noted that all EU members pledged after the bank stress tests to help recapitalise weak banks that could not do so via the private sector.

"Every bank that didn't pass needed to draw up a reliable plan for recapitalisation, and if no private initiative was on the table, the respective member state must provide backstops. I don't see a conflict here," he said. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Michael Shields; Editing by John Stonestreet)