* Banks increasingly fear taking on risky exposure
* Banks raising margin calls from firms they perceive to be
risky
* New regulations to force banks to find extra collateral
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, May 29 Alarmed by Europe's latest debt
crisis and its unpredictable outcome, banks are getting
increasingly picky about who they do business with for fear of
taking on risky exposures to rivals who could be about to be
whipsawed by bad debts.
Greece's slow-motion crash towards default, coupled with the
poor health of banks in Spain, have left banks wondering if any
of their fellow institutions will end up holding catastrophic
losses and will be unable to meet their obligations.
All banks then are becoming increasingly cautious about
their dealings with counterparties perceived to be in the firing
line - making it harder for those firms to do their everyday
business, throwing grit into the cogs of the financial system
and ultimately crimping prospects for economic recovery.
"Banks are particularly wary of counterparties at the moment
and no compliance officer is going to take on exposure to a
counterparty just because historically they have a strong track
record," said Christopher Wheeler, an analyst at Mediobanca.
In the fast-moving banking sector, failures can happen
quickly. Just ask anyone involved with MF Global,
which collapsed overnight in October last year after clients and
trading partners pulled back amid rumours of a trading loss in
the European sovereign debt crisis.
Three years previously, Lehman Brothers became
the largest bankruptcy in U.S. history, after it was brought to
its knees by a combination of losses, nervous clients and credit
rating downgrades.
Failures like those can leave massive losses splattered
across the financial system, reason enough for compliance
officers to rein in risky exposures to their peers.
For any bank, loss of trust is potentially fatal and can
catch it in a pincer movement where it rapidly finds it harder
to borrow money, while being asked to put up more costly
security in its daily trading.
There are signs in the market this is already happening.
"Banks are being very cautious over who they do business
with. They are avoiding counterparties they perceive to be risky
... and this attitude will become more extreme if market
conditions deteriorate further," said Wheeler.
VIRTUALLY INVISIBLE
An added problem is that many of the markets in which
investment banks participate are virtually invisible to
regulators. The $400 trillion market for interest rate swaps,
for instance, is largely traded over the phone.
Banks trading these instruments - which offer protection
against changes in interest rates - have a direct exposure to
their counterparties, which needs to be managed by their
in-house risk management teams.
This is not a new challenge, but the function takes on added
importance in times of financial stress when firms ask for extra
security to be put up on trades, aiming to ensure they are not
left on the hook by a counterparty de f ault.
Banks then are raising the so-called margin calls - cash or
securities held for the period a trade is live - which they
demand from firms they perceive to be risky, piling more
pressure on such firms.
If these positions are traded on an exchange, margin
contributions are set by the exchange itself, by calculating the
industry's exposure to any one trading house. This makes it a
reasonably straightforward process.
But in the unlisted over-the-counter markets where the most
complex and risky derivative instruments trade, margin calls are
determined by individual firms based on their perceived exposure
to trading partners - a more arbitrary process.
Given the skittish nature of the markets, trading houses are
demanding more and more collateral from counterparties upfront,
which piles the pressure on those firms seen as risky.
"Firms are really having to do their homework at the moment
and put in place the relevant security against counterparties,"
said Wheeler.
At the same time as margin calls are on the rise, the
European debt crisis has led unsecured lending between banks to
all but dry up, forcing banks in turn to put up expensive
collateral to get access to money.
WAVE OF DOWNGRADES
Banks' plight could be about to get even worse, with
analysts expecting a wave of credit ratings downgrades of major
global lenders, making a return to unsecured markets unlikely in
the short to medium term. Moody's for instance has said it will
conclude a review of financial institutions by the end of June.
All this means a very real pressure to put up more
collateral, both to secure funding and to continue trading with
counterparties in financial markets.
And the pressure on bank funding will only increase as new
regulation forces banks to find and allocate extra collateral
against various banks practices.
"A knock-on effect of the credit crisis is that regulators
want the financial market to be more resilient and, to that end,
they want all credit exposures to be collateralized," said
Olivier de Schaetzen at settlement house Euroclear.
Policy-makers in the United States and Europe are keen to
pass reforms that will force complex debt instruments to trade
more like shares and futures by using exchanges.
From next year, swaps and other derivative instruments -
often worth hundreds of millions of dollars - will have to be
channeled through exchange-backed clearing houses, which
guarantee pay-outs in case any counterparty goes under.
Clearing houses in turn will require trading firms,
including banks, to put up extra collateral so as not to expose
themselves to heavy losses.
The U.S. national bank regulator has said the regulatory
changes could increase the value of collateral by $2 trillion,
an increase of 50 percent from current levels.
Said Mark Higgins, managing director of clearing and
collateral management at BNY Mellon: "By most estimates firms
are going to need many more billions or even trillions of extra
collateral to meet their additional requirements."
(Editing by Douwe Miedema and David Holmes)