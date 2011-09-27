* Valuations of European banks hover near record lows

* Analysts advise caution as sector faces several headwinds

* Earnings expectations on decline; valuations could rise

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Sept 27 Investors tempted by the apparently rock-bottom valuations of European banking stocks beware: the sector's fate effectively lies in the hands of politicians who won't be putting a priority on shareholder interests.

A third straight daily rise in the STOXX Europe 600 banking index , driven by hopes European policymakers will come up with workable plans to contain the region's debt crisis, prompted warnings from some analysts about the sustainability of the rally.

"Value trap is what stock pickers have to be wary of," said Philip Lawlor, strategist at investment management company Smith & Williamson. "If you are buying something purely on its relative valuations, you could get very badly burnt.

"Earnings are one of the several factors in the market and eventually the market will be driven by macro factors and policy changes," Lawlor added.

Bank shares have fallen 34 percent this year to feature as the second-worst performing European equity sector, resulting in a drop in its one-year forward price-to-earnings ratio -- a valuation gauge -- to 4.6, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

That compares with a record low of 4.4 times at the height of the global financial crisis in 2008. By contrast, the average multiple over the past decade stands at 10.8, while sectors such as consumer goods and technology trade at around 13 times and 12 times respectively.

The banking sector's 12-month price-to-book ratio -- another measure of stock valuation comparing with its assets -- has also fallen to a record low of 0.3. A lower ratio indicates that an index is undervalued.

SO MUCH UNCERTAINTY

"If you look at valuations, banks look very cheap and could be a very good bet. But you don't know what the politicians are going to do to solve the debt crisis. You don't want to bet your money on such a question which is in the hands of politicians," said Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC Securities, in Brussels.

"There is so much uncertainty at the moment. The question is ultimately who is going to pay to clear the European debt mess -- the bond holders, the shareholders of the banks or the community that has to pay in the form of higher taxes."

Many analysts believe policymakers are still far away from finding a credible strategy to stem Europe's debt woes that have threatened to spread to countries such as Italy and Spain and derail fragile global economic recovery.

Europe's banks face a capital hole of at least 200 billion euros ($269 billion) if Greece forces them to slash the value of its debt and other troubled eurozone countries like Italy and Ireland follow suit.

Analysts said that at a time when the sector had started to see earnings expectations coming down, valuations might not be as attractive as they appear. There had been some sharp cuts in earnings expectations and more were likely, they added.

Earnings forecasts for the market as a whole are after all being lowered. Earnings momentum on the broader European STOXX Europe 600 index -- or analysts' upgrades minus downgrades divided by total estimates -- fell further this month to minus 16.2 percent from 15.9 percent a month earlier, indicating weakening outlook for corporates.

And the banks of course face their own specific problems.

"What we have got is a huge amount of regulatory issues which will bear down upon the banks over the course of the next few years," said Peter Dixon, economist at Commerzbank. "They will be forced to hold more capital and are going to be less profitable as a result." (Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by David Holmes)