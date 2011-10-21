LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - Large European private equity buyouts
are on hold until capital markets revive, which is unlikely to
happen this side of Christmas as leveraged loan and high-yield
bond markets remain weak, bankers say.
Dysfunctional financing markets are threatening new buyouts
such as the 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) sale of British
frozen food retailer Iceland, which saw first-round bids
submitted this week, and France Telecom's 1.5-2 billion euro
sale of Orange Switzerland.
"Big deals require capital markets confidence," an M&A
advisory specialist said.
The European leveraged loan market is effectively closed
until it clears a 7 billion euro backlog of deals and the
high-yield bond market is closed to all but repeat issuers until
secondary prices recover, which is not anticipated soon.
Buyout financing has reached an impasse as banks are
unwilling to underwrite new deals and private equity firms are
not willing to pay increased fees to secure financing.
"Banks' cost of capital has shot up dramatically. Even on
club deals, fees and pricing will have to go up to make
leveraged financing attractive for banks," said James Burns,
director of acquisition finance at Lloyds Bank.
Private equity companies are exploring alternative financing
routes, such as the mezzanine market as an alternative to
high-yield bonds.
Some credit funds, such as Haymarket Financial LLP, are
willing to underwrite loans, but are only interested in smaller
mid-market deals of up to 200 million euros.
Financing problems could push prospective buyouts into the
arms of trade buyers, but even strategic buyers are nervous
about overpaying in the current environment.
The financing bottleneck may force a painful rethink for
sellers on the prices that they expect to realise from sales.
Vendor loans - where sellers offer a loan to cut the purchase
price - could be back on the agenda.
"The price expectations of sellers needs to reflect the price
of capital," a senior banker said.
ICELAND/ORANGE
The buyouts for Iceland Foods and Orange Switzerland could be
delayed until the New Year as bankers explore all financing
options or head towards easier-to-finance trade sales.
Bankers said that Iceland Foods can support around 600
million pounds of debt on its current Earnings Before Interest,
Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA), which would support
a necessary BB/BB- rating.
However the beleaguered leveraged loan market would struggle
to place 600 million pounds of debt, a head of leveraged loan
syndicate said.
Iceland's buyout would therefore require a high-yield bond
and loan financing package, but the European high-yield bond
market remains shut.
"The financing on Iceland will be challenging to put
together, but not impossible should the high-yield market
re-open soon. Banks are certainly cautious about taking on
additional underwriting positions without a large amount of
visibility on the sell-down," Burns said.
Banks working on Iceland's financing have approached
mezzanine investors as an alternative to the high-yield bond
market, as seen on the buyout of Swedish alarms maker Securitas
Direct
Orange Switzerland could be executed as a bank club loan, but
it is proving increasingly difficult to find a group of banks
with similar funding costs to agree terms and conditions.
"Orange Switzerland will not get done this year, or even the
first quarter next year. We'll be waiting a while for big ticket
deals," a partner at a debt advisory firm said
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, Tessa Walsh and
Isabell Witt at RLPC)