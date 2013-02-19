UPDATE 5-French conservatives in disarray as Fillon clings on
* Election graphic http://tmsnrt.rs/2jLwO20 (Recasts with Fillon interview, Juppe statement)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Feb 19 The investment committee of Calpers, the biggest U.S. pension fund, voted on Tuesday to divest its holding in manufacturers of guns and high-capacity ammunition clips banned in California.
The move affects about $5 million in investments at the $254 billion California Public Employees' Retirement System, best known at Calpers, and follows a divestment motion by investment committee member and California State Treasurer Bill Lockyer in response to the Newtown, Connecticut, school massacre in December.
* Election graphic http://tmsnrt.rs/2jLwO20 (Recasts with Fillon interview, Juppe statement)
NEW YORK, March 5 Armed with a hefty dividend, Xerox Corp shares look cheap even as they have shot up this year following the company's spin-off of its business processing business, according to an article in Barron's.
NEW YORK, March 5 Shares of natural gas company Range Resources Corp look undervalued after sliding 20 percent so far in 2017 amid weak natural gas prices, according to an article in Barron's.