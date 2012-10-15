SAN FRANCISCO Oct 15 Calpers is looking to
invest in California's energy and power sector as part of its
plan to put $800 million into infrastructure in the Golden
State, according to a report by the pension fund's staff
released on Monday.
"Overall, Calpers staff is making progress with developing
in-state infrastructure opportunities for investment," the
report to the investment committee of the board of Calpers, the
California Public Employees' Retirement fund, said.
The report said that staff members at the biggest public
U.S. pension fund have been looking into investment
opportunities in California in transportation, ports, water and
energy and power projects in the most populous U.S. state.
Calpers' total assets are about $243 billion.
The fund's staff is in talks with public agencies whose
transportation projects require substantial investment and
additional capacity, the report noted. Calpers' staff have not
yet identified potential port investments.
In terms of water projects, the report said there may be
opportunities for Calpers to provide credit support to municipal
issuers through its credit enhancement programs.
"Opportunities for Calpers Infrastructure Program are most
likely to arise outside of the major public agencies, in
connection with independent standalone projects in areas such as
wastewater treatment, recycling and water desalination," the
report said.
California's energy and power sector appears to hold the
most immediate promise for the fund's in-state infrastructure
program.
"Staff expects to continue to see opportunities as it has
ongoing dialogue with various entities in the sector, including
investor-owned utilities, independent power producers and other
institutional investor," the report said.