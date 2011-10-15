Oct 14 Calpers, the biggest U.S. public pension
fund, said on Friday it would withhold its votes for the
reelection of Rupert Murdoch and sons James and Lachlan to the
News Corp (NWSA.O) board of directors.
The California Public Employees' Retirement System, best
known as Calpers, also said in a statement that it would
withhold votes for Arthur Siskind and Andrew Knight in protest
of the dual class voting structure at the company.
The pension fund said it aims to "rejuvenate" the News Corp
board with new independent directors.
Calpers owns approximately 1.45 million News Corp shares.
Also on Friday, Hermes Equity Ownership Services, the
shareholder advisory service affiliated with Britain's largest
pension fund, urged investors to vote against the reelection of
all Murdoch family members, Siskind and Knight.
The annual general meeting of the media group, under fire
for a phone hacking scandal, is scheduled for on Oct. 21.
(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Gary Hill)