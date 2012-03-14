SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 The board of
California's pension fund for public employees voted on
Wednesday to lower the fund's assumed rate of return, a
move that will increase contributions to the fund from
government employers across the state who use its services.
The board of Calpers, the $235 billion California Public
Employees' Retirement System, approved lowering the rate to 7.5
percent from its longstanding rate of 7.75 percent a day after
the fund's pension and health benefits committee endorsed a
reduction.
Calpers staff had recommended dropping the rate to 7.25
percent. But fund President Rob Feckner said that would be too
burdensome for government employers that pay into the fund -
including state agencies, school districts and local governments
- at a time when their finances remain pressured by weak
revenue.
Calpers, however, needs to update its so-called discount
rate to take into consideration economic prospects that could
limit the fund's returns, Feckner said.
"We understand the impact this will have on our employers in
meeting contribution requirements," Feckner said. "However,
current economic conditions impelled us to make this change now,
and our actuaries will continue to evaluate the discount rate in
the coming years."
The decision in favor of a new rate coincides with the
three-year anniversary of Joseph Dear arriving at Calpers to
take the role of its chief investment officer, as well as the
value of the fund's assets sinking to a recession low of about
$160 billion, down from a peak of about $260 billion in October
2007.
One of Dear's top priorities has been to better position the
pension system to navigate and withstand risks to its investment
portfolio. It includes stocks, fixed-income, commodities, real
estate, infrastructure, private equity, venture capital and
hedge-fund investments.
A more resilient fund would be able to better meet its rate
of return target while mitigating the potential for steep losses
during economic and market downturns.
Critics of Calpers' previous 7.75 percent annual return
target said it was too optimistic to sustain over the long term.
Former state lawmaker Joe Nation, now at the Stanford
Institute for Economic Policy Research, said in a report in
December that if the next 30 years mirror roughly the last 30,
Calpers would face even odds of earning a return of at least 7.1
percent per year.
The fund's odds of a 7.75 percent return per year over the
same period were lower, at 42.1 percent, Nation added.
"I congratulate the (Calpers) board in moving in the right
direction but I wish it could be a larger step," Nation said,
adding that the pension fund's discount rate should, at the
most, be about 6.5 percent.
"Probably most economists here at SIEPR would argue with me
that's even overly optimistic," Nation said.
Calpers has countered such criticism by pointing to its
long-term results, noting that over a 20-year period through
June 2011 it earned an average annual return of 8.4 percent and
that the value of its portfolio is up substantially from its
March 2009 low.
Local government officials lobbied Calpers not to drop its
assumed rate of return as that would raise their pension costs
at the same time they are looking to clamp down on spending,
including on pensions, which are among the fastest-rising
expenses for municipalities.
Stockton, California, which could file for Chapter 9
bankruptcy protection if a fiscal restructuring plan that
includes defaulting on some debt payments and seeking
concessions from major bondholders, employees and retirees
doesn't work out, expects an additional $730,000 cost from a
lower Calpers discount rate, according to a city spokeswoman.
In a nod to concerns about ripple effects of a lower rate,
Calpers' board directed the fund's chief actuary to plan for a
potential 2-year period for phasing in increased pension costs
to ease their financial burden.
Calpers projects the new rate will increase pension expenses
in the state budget by $167 million in the next fiscal year.
Schools districts, many of them mailing notices of potential
layoffs to teachers and other employees ahead of a March 15
notification deadline, would see their pension expenses increase
by $137 million.
Other government agencies with retirement plans managed by
Calpers would see their contributions to the fund increase in
the following fiscal year.
(Reporting By Jim Christie; Editing by Dan Grebler)