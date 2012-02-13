SAN FRANCISCO Feb 13 Calpers, the biggest
U.S. pension fund, and 13 other pension funds and sponsors
representing $1.6 trillion in assets on Monday urged the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission to press harder on financial
system reforms on a number of fronts.
In a letter to Mary Schapiro, chairman of the SEC, the group
said: "Despite the enactment of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street
Reform and Consumer Protection Act, we believe there is
unfinished business that is critical to protecting and
strengthening shareowner rights and investor confidence in the
financial markets."
The letter, made public by Calpers, the California Public
Employees' Retirement System, said in conclusion that the group
stands ready to help the SEC "combat efforts to weaken or roll
back the important investor protection provisions of
Dodd-Frank."
The funds specifically urged the SEC to adopt final rules on
remaining executive compensation reforms under Dodd-Frank and
renew rulemaking for universal proxy access allowing investors
to propose directors for boards "on a level playing field with
management."
The group also called for an "accountable and transparent
ratings system with full disclosure on data and models used to
develop securities ratings."
The funds said it wants the SEC to establish an "independent
mechanism to track the accuracy and effectiveness of the ratings
process and complete the study of financing alternatives for
credit rating agencies."
Calpers and the other pension funds also want the SEC to
support diversity considerations in the corporate board
nomination process and to "ensure that relevant environmental,
social, governance (otherwise known as sustainability issues)
and diversity reporting are integrated into financial reporting
frameworks."
Calpers last week said it is seeking support for a
longstanding proposal to get Apple Inc to require a
majority vote before electing unopposed candidates to the
company's board.
The California State Teachers' Retirement System signed the
letter to Schapiro. Last week the second-largest U.S. pension
fund said it wants Facebook Inc to expand its board of
directors and diversify a panel that includes no women.
(Reporting by Jim Christie, Editing by Gary Crosse)