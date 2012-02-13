SAN FRANCISCO Feb 13 Calpers, the biggest U.S. pension fund, and 13 other pension funds and sponsors representing $1.6 trillion in assets on Monday urged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to press harder on financial system reforms on a number of fronts.

In a letter to Mary Schapiro, chairman of the SEC, the group said: "Despite the enactment of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, we believe there is unfinished business that is critical to protecting and strengthening shareowner rights and investor confidence in the financial markets."

The letter, made public by Calpers, the California Public Employees' Retirement System, said in conclusion that the group stands ready to help the SEC "combat efforts to weaken or roll back the important investor protection provisions of Dodd-Frank."

The funds specifically urged the SEC to adopt final rules on remaining executive compensation reforms under Dodd-Frank and renew rulemaking for universal proxy access allowing investors to propose directors for boards "on a level playing field with management."

The group also called for an "accountable and transparent ratings system with full disclosure on data and models used to develop securities ratings."

The funds said it wants the SEC to establish an "independent mechanism to track the accuracy and effectiveness of the ratings process and complete the study of financing alternatives for credit rating agencies."

Calpers and the other pension funds also want the SEC to support diversity considerations in the corporate board nomination process and to "ensure that relevant environmental, social, governance (otherwise known as sustainability issues) and diversity reporting are integrated into financial reporting frameworks."

Calpers last week said it is seeking support for a longstanding proposal to get Apple Inc to require a majority vote before electing unopposed candidates to the company's board.

The California State Teachers' Retirement System signed the letter to Schapiro. Last week the second-largest U.S. pension fund said it wants Facebook Inc to expand its board of directors and diversify a panel that includes no women. (Reporting by Jim Christie, Editing by Gary Crosse)