* CFTC filed 99 enforcement actions, up 74 pct from 2010
* Cases in FY12 guided by new Dodd-Frank powers - Meister
By Christopher Doering
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 Enforcement cases filed by
the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission surged 74 percent
in fiscal year 2011 to its highest level in history as the
futures regulator followed through on a promise by its new
enforcement chief to crack down on fraud and manipulation.
The futures regulator on Thursday said it filed 99
enforcement actions during the fiscal year that ended on Sept.
30, up from 57 a year ago.
During the same time in FY 2011, the CFTC obtained orders
imposing over $290 million in civil monetary penalties, and
directing the payment of more than $160 million in restitution
and disgorgement, more than double the prior year.
"More than ever, it's a sign of how closely markets need to
be policed," Bart Chilton, a Democratic CFTC commissioner, said
in prepared remarks to be delivered in Houston.
"I think that especially when the economy is shaky, the
swindlers swarm, but we are catching them and keeping our
markets safer as a result," he said.
David Meister, the CFTC's director of enforcement, said
earlier this year he will aggressively use his "bigger arsenal
of weapons" to crack down on fraud and manipulation in the
marketplace. [ID:nN0597782]
The agency will keep cracking down on schemes that prey on
retail investors -- until recently the hallmark of the agency's
enforcement division -- but now will also focus the spotlight
on investigating broader industry and over-the-counter fraud
and manipulative schemes, he said.
Meister said on Thursday the agency's enforcement
activities will be guided by new and expanded enforcement
authorities provided by the Dodd-Frank Act. The agency filed 23
actions in FY2011 enforcing new regulations from the law.
Among the CFTC's new powers from Dodd-Frank include the
ability to prosecute fraud-based manipulation as well as
targeting disruptive trading practices and other misconduct on
registered entities.
Some market watchers expect to see more cases, such as the
one the CFTC filed in May when it charged traders Nick
Wildgoose of London-based Arcadia Energy and James Dyer of
Oklahoma's Parnon Energy, and their companies, for manipulating
oil prices. [nN03171984] The charges came under CFTC's
authority before Dodd-Frank.
(Editing by Marguerita Choy)