WASHINGTON Aug 25 The U.S. futures regular plans to vote in September on a pair of proposed rules that would outline when the market would have to comply with new swaps measures currently being completed, the head of the agency said on Thursday.

Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said the proposals would allow the public to comment on compliance schedules for major areas of Dodd-Frank reform, including the swap clearing and trading mandates, and the internal business conduct documentation requirements and margin rules for uncleared swaps.

"These proposed rules are designed to smooth the transition from an unregulated market structure to a safer market structure," said Gensler in prepared remarks.

Gensler said starting in September, the agency expects to finish rules for position limits, clearinghouse core principles, business conduct and entity definitions, trading, data reporting and the end-user exemption.

The CFTC is behind schedule to complete nearly 50 rules. It has completed 11 of the regulations required under last year's Dodd-Frank financial reform law that gave it oversight of the $600 trillion global swaps market.

The remarks came at the beginning of a two-day conference on the commodity markets held by the CFTC that included presentations by dozens of academics on commodity index trading, market sentiment, and hedging and arbitrage.