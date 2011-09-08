* CFTC issues compliance, implementation timelines

* Schedules begin only after other rules are finalized

* Sommers: A good first step, but a missed chance for CFTC

By Christopher Doering

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 The U.S. futures regulator will vote on Thursday on a pair of proposals that would outline when the market would have to comply with new steps designed to bring more oversight to the swaps market -- measures that are unlikely to ease concerns of the some officials at the agency.

The proposals from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission come as Scott O'Malia and Jill Sommers, the two Republican commissioners at the CFTC, have said the agency is moving too fast, and needs first to outline the timing of when the rules will be finalized and then implemented.

The first compliance schedule outlines how documentation and margining requirements would be phased in. Under the proposed schedule, a swap dealer and major swap participant would be required to comply with documentation and margining requirements within 90, 180, or 270 days depending on the identity of its counterparty.

The second plan includes a timeline for mandatory clearing and trading requirements. Compliance with the clearing requirement would follow the same 90, 180, or 270 day schedule depending on the market participant.

The trade execution component would be phased in at the same time as clearing, or 30 days after the swap is made available for trading, whichever is later.

In an interview, Sommers said the two proposals are "a good first step" but the CFTC's implementation plan does not go far enough because it focuses on only a few of the issues the CFTC is working on.

"I think this is a missed opportunity for us," said Sommers. "This is not a comprehensive plan to let people know how the sequencing or implementation of all these rules will work," she said.

Sommers said for now the CFTC should hold off on allowing other rules to go into effect until it has defined what is a swap and who is a swap dealer.

The two measures are open to a 45-day comment period. In both cases, the CFTC must finalize other rules before the compliance schedules begins.

The CFTC has struggled to keep pace with the rulemaking timetable laid out in Dodd-Frank as the agency writes a regulatory framework for the once opaque $600 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market.

The regulator so far has finalized 11 rules, but most of the high-profile and controversial rules remain, including defining an end user and capital and margin requirements.

The CFTC has scheduled five more meetings this year where they expect to finalize the lion's share of the remaining rules. Officials at the CFTC have told Reuters the long-awaited position-limits plan is slated for a vote at the next meeting on Sept. 22.