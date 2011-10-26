WASHINGTON Oct 25 The U.S. futures regulator said on Tuesday it has canceled its latest rule-making meeting scheduled for Nov. 1 in order to accommodate a new commissioner.

After nearly a five-month wait, the Senate last week cleared the way for Mark Wetjen, 37, to replace retiring Michael Dunn, a fellow Democrat and two-term commissioner at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The futures regulator, which is running behind on implementing the rules, has laid out an aggressive rule making schedule to complete a regulatory framework for the previously opaque $600 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market required under last year's Dodd-Frank law.

The CFTC will announce in the near future dates for the remainder of 2011 to finalize new rules. It has finished only about a third of the rules and has many of the major rules remaining.

Wetjen, who offered little insight into his views during the confirmation process, will need to get up to speed quickly if he is to play a major role in polishing off rules such as end-user exemptions the agency is expected to take up this year. [nN1E7870VW]