WASHINGTON Oct 25 The U.S. futures regulator
said on Tuesday it has canceled its latest rule-making meeting
scheduled for Nov. 1 in order to accommodate a new
commissioner.
After nearly a five-month wait, the Senate last week
cleared the way for Mark Wetjen, 37, to replace retiring
Michael Dunn, a fellow Democrat and two-term commissioner at
the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
The futures regulator, which is running behind on
implementing the rules, has laid out an aggressive rule making
schedule to complete a regulatory framework for the previously
opaque $600 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market
required under last year's Dodd-Frank law.
The CFTC will announce in the near future dates for the
remainder of 2011 to finalize new rules. It has finished only
about a third of the rules and has many of the major rules
remaining.
Wetjen, who offered little insight into his views during
the confirmation process, will need to get up to speed quickly
if he is to play a major role in polishing off rules such as
end-user exemptions the agency is expected to take up this
year. [nN1E7870VW]
(Editing by Andre Grenon)