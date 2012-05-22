May 22 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* The Chinese government will fast track its approval of infrastructure investments to combat slowing growth and a sluggish property sector, the state-backed China Securities Journal said, citing government sources.

* Scandal-tainted Olympus Corp has decided it will not seek alliances to beef up its capital for now and will try to rebuild on its own, the Mainichi newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore)