BANGALORE May 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Billionaire hedge fund manager Carl Icahn has purchased a stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp, according to Bloomberg, which sourced the information to a person with knowledge of the matter.

* Dexia is in exclusive talks to sell Turkish unit Denizbank to Russian bank Sberbank, Les Echos newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)