Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
BANGALORE May 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Billionaire hedge fund manager Carl Icahn has purchased a stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp, according to Bloomberg, which sourced the information to a person with knowledge of the matter.
* Dexia is in exclusive talks to sell Turkish unit Denizbank to Russian bank Sberbank, Les Echos newspaper reported.
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).