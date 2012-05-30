BRIEF-Time Warner shareholders approve merger with AT&T
* Voted to adopt merger agreement between AT&T Inc and co with 78 pct of outstanding shares of common stock voting in favor
BANGALORE May 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* The Rothschild banking dynasty has agreed to invest in the Rockefeller group's wealth advisory and asset management business to form a strategic partnership, the Financial Times reported.
* Carlyle Group and Affinity Equity Partners are among the private equity funds that have submitted final bids for a stake put up for sale in South Korea's unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance, local media reported.
For Deals of the day click on (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore)
* Voted to adopt merger agreement between AT&T Inc and co with 78 pct of outstanding shares of common stock voting in favor
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
BRUSSELS, Feb 15 A three-nation call for the European Union to tighten foreign investment rules is worth considering, the European Commission said on Wednesday, amid worries about European technologies ending up in foreign hands.