UPDATE 1-Chipmaker TowerJazz sees further growth in 2017 after record 2016
* CEO says pursuing multiple M&A opportunities in China (Adds details, CEO comments)
June 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Canada's Ontario Teachers Pension Plan beat out Affinity Equity Partners as the preferred bidder for a stake worth $398 million in South Korea's unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance , local media reported on Thursday.
* The board of Fairfax Media is considering a further writedown to the value of its newspapers as its traditional publishing sales decline, The Australian newspaper said on Thursday.
For Deals of the day click on
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore)
* CEO says pursuing multiple M&A opportunities in China (Adds details, CEO comments)
OSLO, Feb 13 More than 100 Norwegian banks will become co-owners of the Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google, the banks said on Monday.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.