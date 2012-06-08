June 8 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Singapore gaming operator Genting Singapore has built up a 4.9 percent stake in Australian casino operator Echo Entertainment, The Australian newspaper reported, in a move that could complicate attempts by billionaire James Packer to win influence over Echo.

* Loss-making Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp has abandoned a plan to ask its major shareholders for a capital injection and is instead seeking guarantees from them for its loans, the Mainichi Shimbun reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)