BRIEF-India's Infosys CEO says continue to look for acquisitions
* CEO says continue to look for acquisition candidates that fit our profile
Oct 5 The following corporate finance-related story was reported by media on Friday:
* Apollo Global Management LLC is proposing a merger of its Core Media Group and Endemol, the TV production house behind "Big Brother", a Wall Street Journal report said.
* China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has reached out to investment banks for advice on an initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Toshiba releases unaudited numbers, forecasts full-year loss
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement