Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
Oct 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Russian president Vladimir Putin backs BP's plan to sell its 50 percent stake in TNK-BP to the state oil group Rosneft, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing an interview with Rosneft's chief executive, Igor Sechin.
* UPS will be served with a formal European Union complaint as early as next week, outlining serious doubts about its proposed 5.2 billion euros ($6.7 billion) takeover of Dutch rival TNT Express, the Financial Times reported.
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO/BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, agreed on Monday to buy the loss-making Brazilian breweries of Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd , boosting its presence in the world's No. 3 beer market.