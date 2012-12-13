Dec 13 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* British bank Barclays plans to eliminate as many
as 2,000 jobs in its investment bank as part of a broad
restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people
familiar with the bank's plans. ()
* Knight Capital Group expects to make a decision on
its future ownership by early next week, the Wall Street Journal
reported citing people familiar with the matter. ()
* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is set to buy Bank
of America's stake in their Japanese private banking
venture for 39 billion yen ($470 million), Bloomberg reported,
quoting two people with knowledge of the matter.
* U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores is in talks to buy
an 80 percent stake in Turkish retailer Migros Ticaret AS
from London-based private equity group BC Partners,
the Financial Times reported.
Deals of the day: