Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
March 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* The German government's plans to cut solar power incentives are "manageable" for Wacker Chemie, one of the world's largest maker of polysilicon for the solar industry, a top executive at the company told a German newspaper.
* Zynga Inc, the video game company that went public in December, is planning to sell additional shares in a secondary public offering, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
* Schroders Plc is in talks to acquire an almost 30 percent stake in India's Axis Asset Management in a deal worth around 1.3 billion rupees ($26 million), two Indian newspapers reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.
BRUSSELS, Feb 15 A three-nation call for the European Union to tighten foreign investment rules is worth considering, the European Commission said on Wednesday, amid worries about European technologies ending up in foreign hands.
* Verizon reduces Yahoo deal price by $250 million in revised deal - Bloomberg